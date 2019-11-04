Deff-initely Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Co. Historical Society with Mame McCully

MILWAUKEE — When you think of a Historical Society, you probably don’t picture a 29-year-old at the helm. But that’s how old Mame McCully was when she took over as Executive Director of the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh chats with McCully inside the old bank building off Old World Third Street that the Society calls home. They dig into the Society’s vast collection including why they have a mummified cat, where Milwaukee’s red light district used to be and how Pabst Brewing earned that blue ribbon (Hint: It wasn’t for beer.) Plus, they discuss the challenge of digitizing and preserving our current history in an age when everything is in an email or on our phones.

In the FOX6 Pack of questions, weather expert Eric Manges reveals a unique talent involving trees.

