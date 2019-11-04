Greendale Schools releases detailed info on former superintendent’s use of district credit card

GREENDALE — The President of the Greendale Board of Education, Joe Crapitto, released a video news release on Monday, Nov. 4 with information that answers some questions that have been raised about the resignation of Dr. Gary Kiltz.

An investigation revealed Kiltz was using his district-issued credit card for personal items. A document released by the school district on Monday details the expenses in question. They included a car rental, an expenditure on Hotels.com, more than $2,000 spent at Cascio Interstate Music in New Berlin, thousands of dollars spent with D&M Heating, and more than $800 spent with Delta Airlines. In all, nearly $10,000 was spent by Kiltz.

In the video news release, Crapitto said, “This violation of district policy on credit card use does not represent Greendale Schools, and our school district continues to be successful on many levels. The Board and administration are committed to working together to ensure funds are spent as approved and to ensure our students’ success.”

According to a news release, “Dr. Kiltz has verbally agreed to repayment and the attorney is working to arrange for the payment in a timely manner.”