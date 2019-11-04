Have you heard the buzz: Some sweet and savory honey recipes that are good for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Honey isn't just for putting in your tea or yogurt. You could use it to sweeten up what you serve for the holidays too. American honey queen, Hannah Sjostrom, joins Real Milwaukee with a few recipes.

Holiday Party Punch

Makes 12 servings

2 cups boiling water

3/4 cup honey

4 cups cranberry juice

2 cups orange juice

1 cup lemon juice

1-quart ginger ale

Ice cubes

Combine boiling water and honey, stirring to dissolve. Chill. In large punch bowl combine cranberry, orange and lemon juices. Stir in honey mixture. Just before serving add ginger ale, ice cubes, and fruit garnish.

Honey Glazed Snack Mix

2/3 C. Honey

2/3 C. butter

9 C. Chex Cereal

2 C. Cheerios

2 C. small pretzels

Melt butter in microwave. Whisk in honey. Combine cereal and pretzels. Pour honey mixture over cereal and mix until well coated. Coat 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray before spreading mixture evenly. Bake at 325º for 15 minutes. Cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes. Place on wax paper to cool. Store in airtight containers.

Honey Cranberry Dip

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ C. honey

¼ tsp. cinnamon

½ C. dried cranberries

¼ C. pecans or walnuts, roughly chopped

Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add honey and cinnamon and beat until combined. Fold in cranberries and choice of nuts. Chill until firm. Serve with graham crackers and fresh fruit.