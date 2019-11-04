Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID suspect wanted in Game Shop theft

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Game Shop.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 25-35 years old. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and jacket.

If anyone can identify the suspect, please contact PO Bucher at the Menomonee Falls Police Department, 262-532-8700, reference MFPD Case # 19-32434.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.