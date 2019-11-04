MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the premier volleyball clubs in the area. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a look at what it takes to be part of the Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club.

About Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club (website)

Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club focuses on the personal and athletic development of our student-athletes, and creates a safe, positive, and effective learning environment in which student-athletes strive to achieve individual excellence within a team dynamic.

Sting’s coaches view the volleyball court as our classroom, transformed to teach lessons of character, discipline, respect, responsibility, accountability, commitment, leadership, work ethic, teamwork, courage, integrity, communication, cooperation, the importance of sacrifice and sportsmanship. In conjunction with specific volleyball skills development, we emphasize and teach our athletes the importance of proper nutrition, overall fitness and conditioning and healthy lifestyle choices.

Milwaukee Sting’s junior girls' club program has achieved both national and regional success. Team opportunities at the National, Wisconsin and Youth Club levels provide athletes competitive opportunities to fit families' interests, commitment level, and budget.

In April of 2016 we opened our own dedicated volleyball facility, the Milwaukee Sting Center (MSC). Eight TaraFlex courts highlight the MSC and they are the first of their kind in Wisconsin. The courts are the same playing surface that you see the international volleyball played on, such as the 2016 Rio Olympic Men’s & Women’s Tournament. This ten-court facility offers tremendous opportunities for player development, injury prevention for athletes and serves to foster regional growth in the sport. Programs such as Sting’s Youth Club, Summer Camps, private lessons, ETG (Elite Training Groups), Club and School Tournaments and year-round clinics and lessons offer hundreds of players from across the Badger Region opportunities to train and develop.