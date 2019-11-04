Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club: Student-athletes strive to achieve individual excellence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee String Volleyball Club exists primarily to provide an opportunity for highly motivated volleyball players to develop and enhance their skills. Brian spent the morning on the court -- learning what it takes to be part of the team.

About Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club (website)

Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club focuses on the personal and athletic development of our student-athletes, and creates a safe, positive, and effective learning environment in which student-athletes strive to achieve individual excellence within a team dynamic. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Sting’s coaches view the volleyball court as our classroom, transformed to teach lessons of character, discipline, respect, responsibility, accountability, commitment, leadership, work ethic, teamwork, courage, integrity, communication, cooperation, the importance of sacrifice and sportsmanship. In conjunction with specific volleyball skills development, we emphasize and teach our athletes the importance of proper nutrition, overall fitness and conditioning and healthy lifestyle choices.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video