Nō Studios to host inaugural Social Justice Summit called ‘Art Activated’

MILWAUKEE -- Nō Studios is hosting its first-ever social justice summit. Lisa Caesar, chief operating officer at Nō Studios joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about Art Activated.

The Summit, titled “Art Activated” features Frieda Pinto, Richard Cabral, Frank Almond, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Jane Ekayu, Nancy Yarbrough, Maria Hamilton and many more.

Presentations and panels at Art Activated will focus on criminal justice reform, human trafficking, fair housing, and art as a form of protest and repair. Notable speakers and participants include: actors and activists Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, Guerrilla) and Richard Cabral (American Crime, Mayans M.C.); Frank Almond, Concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and subject of the documentary Plucked; author, producer and television host Chrishaunda Lee Perez; founder of Uganda-based Children of Peace, Jane Ekayu; Nancy Yarbrough, founder and executive director of Fresh Start Learning in Milwaukee; activists, poet and Professor Peggy Rozga; professors Michael Dinwiddie, Millery Polyne and Kristin Holton from NYU’s Gallatin School, and many more.

For more information or to register to attend, visit www.nostudios.com/sjs.