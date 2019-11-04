× Police: 2 shot, wounded during verbal altercation near Sherman and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday, Nov. 3 near Sherman and Capitol. It happened around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the male victims, ages 20 and 17, and suspect got into a verbal altercation with the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect then fired multiple rounds striking both victims.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspects.