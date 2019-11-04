Police: 2 shot, wounded during verbal altercation near Sherman and Capitol

Posted 7:07 am, November 4, 2019, by

Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday, Nov. 3 near Sherman and Capitol. It happened around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the male victims, ages 20 and 17, and suspect got into a verbal altercation with the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect then fired multiple rounds striking both victims.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspects.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.