State Rep. David Crowley announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Executive

MILWAUKEE — State Representative David Crowley announced on Monday, Nov. 4 his candidacy for Milwaukee County Executive.

In a news release, Crowley issued the following statement:

“Growing up in a struggling family in Milwaukee County, I know what it’s like to be reliant on County services and what that really means to people in our community. Having spent time working for the County, I also know what it’s like to provide these vital services to residents. I believe these experiences uniquely qualify me for this office.”

Representative Crowley currently serves Wisconsin’s 17th Assembly District, representing almost 60,000 residents in the state legislature. As a member of the State Assembly, David sits on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Small Business Development, Workforce Development, Transportation, and Jobs and Economy Committees. He is a member of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Board of Directors, the Chair of the Milwaukee Caucus, the Chair of the Black Caucus, and the Co-Chair of the Black and Latino Caucus.

Representative Crowley is a member of numerous community organizations including the ACLU, Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, and the Milwaukee NAACP.

The non-partisan spring primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The general election will be on Tuesday, April 7.