Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter dies 2 weeks after suffering heart attack at fatal crash scene

UNION GROVE -- A Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter who suffered a heart attack after responding to a fatal crash on Oct. 19 died after his wife found him unresponsive on Saturday, Nov. 2. Brian Serdynski's passing was being considered a line-of-duty death.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department was quiet Monday, Nov. 4, with firefighters mourning the loss of one of their own.

"It is a very tough thing to go through," said Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Johnson.

Serdynski, 38, began to experience chest pain and dizziness after responding to the scene of a fatal crash on Oct. 19. He was having a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital and released on Oct. 21. He was cleared to return to work on Halloween. On Friday night, Nov. 1 into Saturday morning, Serdynski's wife woke up to find her husband unresponsive.

"Unfortunately, he did not make it through that medical issue," said Johnson.

Serdynski served as a firefighter in Union Grove for five years.

"Brian was a great man, is a great man," said Johnson.

Johnson said Serdynski gave his life for the community, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He left behind his wife and three children.

"We're going to honor Brian by getting on our rigs and going to do it day in and day out like we have done," said Johnson.

This was the department's first line-of-duty death.

Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to half-staff through Nov. 10.

"Brian was a great person and continues to be a great person and his legacy will live on for many years," said Johnson.

The fire department set up a fundraiser through Community State Bank, and a GoFundMe account was set up as well.