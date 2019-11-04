Visitation, funeral to be held for 2 sisters killed in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A visitation and funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 4 for Alisa and Amea Gee, ages 6 and 4. The two sisters were killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct. 24 near 22nd Street and Center Street. The girls' cousin, Drevyze Rayford, 10, was hurt in the crash.

A visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Jerusalem MBC at 2505 W. Cornell Street in Milwaukee -- with a funeral scheduled for noon.

The three children were walking home Thursday evening, Oct. 24 when a driver ran a red light at 22nd and Center and struck all three children before driving away.

Daetwan Robinson, 19, is now charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed two young girls and seriously injured a 10-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said the striking vehicle was speeding in the bicycle lane -- passing vehicle stopped at the intersection to allow the children to cross. The kids were hit as they walked home from a nearby playground. A piece of the bumper was recovered at the scene, and the next day, police got an anonymous tip. That tip led them to a home near 13th Street and Burleigh Street, where a search warrant was executed.

Prosecutors said the striking vehicle, a Saturn Aura, was found in that garage, and it had been partially painted black with spray paint. That piece of bumper recovered at the crash scene fit the vehicle exactly. Prosecutors said Robinson spoke with someone through social media after the crash and indicated "I got in a car accident," admitting he "hit the three kids" and he had made "a rookie mistake." A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8.

