15-year-old girl missing from Wisconsin reportedly seen in Arizona

RIPON, Wis. — The search for a missing 15-year-old girl from Ripon, Wisconsin has moved to Tucson, Arizona. Cassandra Garza was reported missing after she was last seen in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 30 around 7:12 p.m.

Police initially believed Garza was in the company of an individual named Talin Ross — who has a felony warrant from another jurisdiction for sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. Ross was taken into custody in the Phoenix area at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Garza is still missing and was last reportedly seen in the Tucson, Arizona area.

The Ripon Police Department is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to distribute information in the Tucson area. It is believed Cassandra may have a fake Arizona ID card identifying herself as 18-year-old “Sage Salvador”.

Cassandra Garza is 15 years old, 5’5” tall, 220 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She has a nose piercing and wears purple and blue-colored glasses.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Cassandra Garza, it is asked they contact their local law enforcement agency or the City of Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.