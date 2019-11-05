× 39-year-old Grafton man dies after single-vehicle crash in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A 39-year-old man from the Town of Grafton died after an accident Monday night, Nov. 4 in the Town of Cedarburg. It happened around 11 p.m.

According to police, a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on CTH I, approaching the intersection of Beechmoore Ct. For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet entered the east side shoulder of CTH I, before re-entering the roadway.

Upon re-entering the roadway, the Chevrolet rolled multiple times and the driver, who was also the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from the Town of Grafton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The name of the operator is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Portions of CTH I were shut down during the investigation and reopened at approximately 3:45 a.m.

The accident investigation remains open pending further investigation.

Assisting with the accident scene were the Cedarburg Police Department, Grafton Police Department, Port Washington Police Department, Cedarburg Rescue, and Cedarburg Emergency Management.