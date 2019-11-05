‘A pedophile changed his life:’ Prison for California woman who had sex with daughters’ teen boyfriends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California mother was sentenced to serve four years in prison and register as a sex offender for life after prosecutors said she seduced two teenage boys she met through her daughters, who were dating the boys.

As the judge started to read Coral Lytle's sentence, a bailiff put her in handcuffs.

The 42-year-old mother pleaded no contest to 21 felony counts in October after prosecutors said she had sex with the teenage boys in fall 2017. In court filings, prosecutors wrote that Lytle provided alcohol and cigars to the victims, both freshmen at Redwood High School at the time. Prosecutors said she would drive from her home in Tulare to Visalia to meet them for sex.

"My son was manipulated by a pedophile who changed his life," said the father of one of the victims. "The trauma of one family member alters the course of every family member. It has been heartbreaking to see the changes in him. Even seeing her go off to prison today can't fix the damage she has done to our son."

In court during sentencing, family members of both boys read emotional statements about the impact Lytle's crimes had on their families.

"It is so painful to think that him being just all right is good enough right now," said the father of one of the victims. "He may never be the same kid he was. He may also never fully understand how a relationship works between him and another person."

"For months, you manipulated and groomed him," said an advocate, speaking on behalf of the mother of one of the victims. "You gained his trust. You broke down his inhibitions and preyed on him until he was right where you wanted him to be."

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who was in the courtroom during sentencing, said he felt the case garnered an abundance of attention because of the genders of those involved, and with that publicity, Ward said, came a fair share of victim shaming on social media.

"We as a community our better than that," said Ward. "We have male victims that should report crimes and they should be received in such a manner that they feel comfortable reporting the crime."

Lytle was ordered to register as a sex offender for life. She was ordered to have no contact with the victims, and only supervised visits with her own minor children. She was also sentenced to prison for other crimes committed while she was out on bail, including providing alcohol and vape pens to three other minors.