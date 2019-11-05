Criminal charges could be filed soon against 61-year-old Milwaukee man in acid attack

MILWAUKEE — Criminal charges could be filed soon against Clifton Blackwell, 61, who sources say is the man in custody in connection with an acid attack on a man near 13th and Harrison in Milwaukee. That crime happened on Friday night, Nov. 1.

According to police, the suspected acid attack followed a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim. The victim, who suffered second-degree burns, said the argument was over a parking spot.

Mohammad Ishtiwi, the roommate of the man sources told FOX6 News was the person who was arrested in this case, said he’s witnessed biogtry.

“You can tell he’s a prejudiced person,” said Ishtiwi. “Recently, the last couple of years, he changed.”

Ishtiwi described the 61-year-old man as antisocial and short-tempered but said he never imagined his roommate would be accused of something so terrible.

“Saturday night when I walked in and everything was turned off in the house, I turned the light on and he said, ‘I’m in trouble. They are coming for me,'” said Ishtiwi. “By the time he said that, police were knocking on the door.”

Police said Monday the “corrosive liquid” used in the attack was being tested, and charges would be referred to the district attorney.

This is a developing story.