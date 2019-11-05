× Deputies called to Maryland Popeyes restaurant 3 times in 3 days after re-release of chicken sandwich

EDGEWOOD, Md. — With the re-release of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has been a busy place. Especially their Edgewood, Maryland location, so said the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the chicken sandwich re-release Sunday, Nov. 3, deputies responded there three times.

The first incident happened that same afternoon.

A customer had a problem with their order, and got into a dispute with an employee.

Colonel William Davis said there might have been some chest bumping exchanged, but no one wanted to file any charges.

Then two hours later, deputies were called again, this time for an argument between a manager and employee.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, police made there way over a third time, again for a manager and employee arguing.

“Right now, Popeyes is telling us that they do not want any further police involvement, but in Harford County, we are not going to tolerate that kind of behavior because it encourages people to do it again, so we are continuing to investigate, and if we can charge somebody in those incidents, we will,” said Davis.

Sunday’s employee altercation was caught on video, and quickly got heated.

Murder Inc. posted the viral video, which showed one of the employees trying to hit another with a frying basket in the kitchen area, while customers waited in line.

“I think what happened here was ridiculous. I’ve been coming to Popeyes for about 10 years. I’ve never had that happen before, never seen that happen before,” said one customer.

Unlike Monday night at another Popeyes in Oxon Hill, where a man was stabbed to death, Davis said none of the incidents in Edgewood were directly linked to the chicken sandwich.

No one was reportedly hurt in any of the three incidents.

WMAR reached out to Popeyes’ corporate office for comment and received no response. Management inside the store also declined comment.