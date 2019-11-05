× DPW prepares 90 trucks, drivers with 1-4 inches of snow expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works on Tuesday, Nov. 5 geared up to deal with snow approaching southeast Wisconsin — expected to begin early Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said we should expect a snowy Wednesday, with snow continuing into the afternoon and likely not tapering off until mid-evening — leading to a slow morning and evening commute. Two to four inches of snow was forecast for Wednesday — especially along the I-94 corridor — with lesser amounts toward the Illinois border, where a mix was expected from time-to-time.

DPW officials Tuesday said anti-icing of bridges was conducted Tuesday morning using six tanker trucks. White lines were placed on bridge decks to protect surfaces with the potential to freeze first when other pavement surfaces are warmer.

Drivers and support staff were notified of the potential for “an overnight call out” for a “general ice control operation.”

Officials said 90 trucks and drivers were “at the ready,” with an additional eight private trucks on notice if needed.

No impact on parking or garbage collection was anticipated, but this snowstorm was expected to impact leaf collection through Thursday, Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reminded drivers to please slow down, offering these recommendations for safe driving in winter weather:

Remember that excessive speed and following too close contribute to crashes in winter weather. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double or even triple your following distance: instead of keeping two car lengths between you and the car in front of you, maintain a following distance of four or even six car lengths.

Wear your seatbelt. It’s the law!

Turn headlights. Make sure your headlights are on.

Slow down and prepare to stop. When stopping your vehicle, don’t wait until the last possible second. Four-wheel drive may help get your vehicle moving, but it doesn’t help you slow down or stop.

Stuck in a ditch: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle, and call 911.

Crashed but your vehicle is drivable: It’s safer to drive off the freeway to the nearest available exit. Once you have removed your vehicle from the freeway, call 911 or MCSO’s non-emergency number, 414-278-4788. You may self-report a crash using our online reporting system within 24 hours of the incident. Go to mkesheriff.org and, under the Quick Links header, click “Report a Crash or Accident.”

Crashed but injured or the vehicle is not movable: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on, and call 911.

Remember to Move Over for Emergency Personnel: The Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles and personnel working on the freeway.

Be aware of tows: All disabled vehicles must be towed during winter snow conditions.