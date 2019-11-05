× DPW to harvest 2019 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Nov. 7 🎄

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Forestry Division will harvest the annual City Christmas tree on Thursday, Nov. 7at 6:30 a.m.

The 35-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Daisy McGregor from her home located on Elmhurst Road.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to City Hall, where the tree will be placed on North Market Street. The tree will be decorated by DPW Forestry staff.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 beginning at 5 p.m. at City Hall. 2019 marks the 106th year of the Christmas tree celebration in Milwaukee, the second oldest such celebration in the United States behind New York City.