Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday

Gino talks with the stars of ‘Holiday in the Wild’ about helping save elephants in Africa

Posted 10:45 am, November 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- While on what was supposed to be her second honeymoon -- a newly single woman takes an unexpected detour to a wildlife sanctuary when she helps her pilot rescue a baby elephant. Gino recently sat down with the stars of "Holiday in the Wild."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.