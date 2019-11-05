‘I’m up to 49.8 lbs!’ Fond du Lac Humane Society shares update on dog abandoned at home

FOND DU LAC — Officials with the Fond du Lac Humane Society on Tuesday, Nov. 5 shared an update on a dog named “Achilles,” who was found abandoned in a home in September.

Humane Society officials shared before and after photos of the dog, noting Tuesday that he had hit 49.8 pounds after he was found “severely dehydrated” and emaciated.

Officials said Achilles was left behind when someone moved out, and they began by feeding him very small amounts of food and water around the clock in an effort to help with his dehydration and malnutrition while also keeping him safe.

Achilles still has weight to gain, officials said Tuesday, as they requested Purina Lamb and Rice dog food for him.

They described Achilles as “so playful” — a “friendly and happy guy” who wags his tail as soon as someone comes into the room. He enjoys cuddling in his warm, comfy bed, and officials said, “He is gaining weight and is such a happy boy.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Fond du Lac Humane Society, or to make a donation.

PHOTO GALLERY