It’s a holiday makeover for a good cause: Go inside the Christmas Fantasy House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAFIELD -- It's a holiday makeover for a good cause! Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a closer look inside the Christmas Fantasy House.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Christmas Fantasy House (website)

The picturesque decor of the Annual Christmas Fantasy House lends a hand to the spirit of the season. The original concept was developed by Loretta Thomson, a dedicated volunteer and longtime supporter of the American Cancer Society.

The Christmas Fantasy House was part of her vision to bring joy to children. Our partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin is one that Loretta would take great pride in.

It is due to Loretta Thomson’s jubilant spirit and the devotion of those who share her dream, that each visitor to the House will become carried away with the wide-eyed wonderment of a child. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Dates for 2019 Fantasy House: November 5th – Group Tours only – 10 am to 4 pm Link to Tour Flyer November 6th through November 8th – 10 am to 8 pm November 9th and November 10th – 10 am to 6 pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tickets: $15 each for Groups of 10 or more Link to Tour Flyer

$18 in advance

$20 at the door

Children 12 and under are free All tickets are non-refundable