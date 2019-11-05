× Police: Man wanted for stealing vehicle had to be rescued from lake after attempting to elude officers

JACKSON — A man wanted for stealing a vehicle Tuesday morning, Nov. 5 in Jackson was arrested after he attempted to elude officers by jumping into Hasmer Lake. He had to be rescued by the fire department.

Police said around 11:30 a.m., an officer tried to arrest the Hustisford man, 30, at the Main Street Mart in connection with a felony warrant and the vehicle theft Tuesday morning. According to police, when the officer confronted the man, who was using heroin in the bathroom, and he resisted arrest. He escaped from the officer, who suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

The Hustisford man ran across the roadway and into the lake — swimming 50 to 70 feet offshore, and Slinger police joined Jackson police in an effort to rescue the man, who was yelling for help — unable to exit the lake. The officers couldn’t reach him safely, and the fire department responded.

Two officers who entered the water were treated for exposure and released at the scene.

The Hustisford man was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition.

Police said criminal charges were pending.