Menomonee Falls police seek men who stole laundry detergent from Pick ‘n Save

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is trying to identify two suspects accused of stealing from the Pick ‘n Save store on Appleton Avenue.

According to police, on Wednesday, Oct. 30 around 10:30 p.m. two men stole six Tide laundry detergent liquid containers. They fled the store on foot.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.