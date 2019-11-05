‘More people should be nice:’ 9-year-old uses birthday money to give his teacher a raise

TAMPA, Fla. — Instead of buying a new toy or game, a Florida third-grader put his birthday money to good use.

No doubt, you’ve heard the catchphrase, “Pay it forward.” So has Parker Williams. In fact, the 9-year-old boy lives by that motto — always conscious of the importance of being kind to others.

“I think more people should be nice,” said Parker Williams. “It’s just a better thing to do than being mean.”

For young Parker, the decision to do something good came easy. He said paying it forward meant a pay raise for the person he said has an important job — his teacher.

“Well, I think she’s a really kind teacher, and she has her own way of teaching, and she spends time on everybody,” said Williams.

He decided to spend his birthday money, $15, on Mrs. Chambers, including a thank you note that read, “Dear Mrs. Chambers: I don’t think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so will you accept this gift?”

“I think that I wanted to give my teacher a gift and share my ideas,” said Williams.

“The first reaction was my eyes welling up with tears,” said Jennifer Williams, Parker’s mother.

Parker’s parents never knew about his plans. They found the note in his backpack, along with his teacher’s response.

“I can’t accept this, but appreciate the gesture, Parker,” Mrs. Chambers wrote. “Students like you are the reason I teach.”

While the raise was returned, Parker said it reminded him that paying it forward always pays off.

“It made me feel really nice and good,” said Parker Williams.