North Dakota brewery features dogs up for adoption on their beer cans

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota brewery is featuring rescue dogs on beer cans in an effort to find them a forever home.

Fargo Brewing Company partnered with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, to shine light on some of their harder to place dogs they dubbed “One-der” dogs.

“Our One-der dogs are dogs that will live their best life in a home by themselves and there’s no other pets,” Jerad Ryan, volunteer at 4 Luv of Dog, told KVRR. “So, they can be a little bit tougher to find homes for, foster homes, that type of thing.”

This creative idea came with many shelters across the U.S. at capacity. In Atlanta, LifeLine Animal Project waived their pet adoption fees at two shelters because of the influx of animals.

“Just last week, 358 animals entered our Dekalb County Animal Services and Fulton County Animal Services shelters,” the group posted on Facebook on Oct. 29. “This week, 123 animals have arrived so far.”

Ryan said he has volunteered with the North Dakota rescue group for over four years, and the “One-der” dogs have a special place in his heart, especially Bizzy who he fostered.

“I was always trying to think of ways to promote her and the other less fortunate dogs in our rescue,” Ryan said. “At my job at Northern Plains Label, we produce labels for breweries, and I just had the light bulb style idea to feature the dogs on beer cans.”

The six chosen pups featured on the beer cans are Nyx, Bizzy, Jensen, Hobie, Moby and Virginia. The community was invited to a special event Monday night, Nov. 4 at the brewery, where they could pick up a six-pack of the Fargo Original Larger for $9 and meet one of the pups up for adoption.

Tawny Hewitt, the brewery’s social media and marketing manager, said they had 40 cases made with the special labels and during Monday night’s event, they sold 25. A portion of the proceeds from the sales would be donated to the rescue group.

“We hope that having these dogs featured on the cans will help raise awareness and shine a spotlight on them where they might normally have been overlooked,” Fargo Brewing Company said.

Ryan called the response from the community amazing and heartwarming.

“This really has been great exposure for these harder to adopt dogs, and I would be surprised if this doesn’t lead to an adoption or two,” he said.