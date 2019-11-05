Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday

Man fatally shot by police in Two Rivers

Posted 6:09 am, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, November 5, 2019

TWO RIVERS, Wis.  — Authorities say one person has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers.

WLUK-TV reports the shooting happened Monday night in the parking lot of a gas station after an officer made a traffic stop.

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Two Rivers (Courtesy: WLUK)

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Two Rivers (Courtesy: WLUK)

Officials say an officer shot a man who was inside a vehicle, but they did not provide any details about the circumstances involved. A firearm was found at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.