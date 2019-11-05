× Only on FOX6: Packers square up against Panthers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 10

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they host the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 10. It is a game you will be able to see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Sunday’s game will be the team’s only home game over a 48-day period from Oct. 21-Dec. 7. Green Bay had a similar stretch last year with one home contest over a 47-day period (Oct. 16-Dec. 1).

It is the fourth meeting between the Packers and Panthers in the last six years (2014, 2015, 2017). Four of the last five matchups between the two teams have been decided by eight points or less. Overall, the Packers are 9-6 against Carolina, with wins in six of the last 10 (including playoffs).

QB Aaron Rodgers has started five games against the Panthers in his career and has averaged 304.0 passing yards per game with 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. He has thrown three-plus passing TDs in four of the five contests.

Green Bay will have its bye next week, marking the first Week 11 bye for the Packers and the latest for the team since the bye was reintroduced in 1990. The Packers have won the game heading into the bye week in three of the last four years.