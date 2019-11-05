× Police: Man turned himself in after hit-and-run that left boys ages 6, 4, seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE — A man turned himself in Tuesday, Nov. 5 after a hit-and-run crash Monday night near Florist Avenue and Teutonia Avenue that left two boys, ages 6 and 4, seriously hurt.

Police said a man, 25, was in custody. The striking vehicle was recovered.

“Your heart just drops, and you think, ‘Oh no, not again,'” said MPD Captain Heather Wurth at the scene Monday night.

Both boys were taken to Children’s Wisconsin. Police said they suffered serious, substantial injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., as four children were walking home from a gas station. The other two were not hurt, police said, and ran to get help.

Police said described the striking vehicle as a burgundy or red Honda Civic or Honda Accord with black wheels, which was headed westbound on Florist Avenue.

This hit-and-run happened less than two weeks after a hit-and-run crash near 22nd Street and Center Street. Alisa Gee, 6, and Amea Gee, 4, lost their lives. Their 10-year-old cousin, Drevyze Rayford, was badly hurt. The girls were laid to rest just hours before the hit-and-run Monday evening.

“I think the community at large is really fed up with this behavior, and they can expect for a lot of people in the city to not tolerate this,” said Ashanti Hamilton, Milwaukee Common Council president.

Hamilton said he was working with members of the Common Council and police to come up with a plan to crack down on reckless driving.

“Teutonia has already been an area identified for some special traffic enforcement,” said Hamilton. “This really underlines the need for enforcement in that area.”

Extra patrols were planned in the area where this hit-and-run happened — just a few yards from an elementary school.

“They want to particularly calm the traffic in that area after this incident,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said he was also working on a longterm plan to create safer streets in all parts of Milwaukee, including the area near 22nd Street and Center Street, where the Oct. 24 hit-and-run happened.

“We did go over some police budget issues and we talked about the need of having support in our neighborhoods for incidents like this,” said Hamilton.

Milwaukee police on Tuesday said after participating in the “Take It EZ” anti-reckless driving campaign for 20 days, there were 370 traffic stops conducted and 915 citations issued, with MPD “also involved in other traffic initiatives at the same time.”