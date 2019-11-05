Recognize him? Milwaukee police need your help to identify robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred on Monday, Nov. 4 near Kilbourn Avenue and Milwaukee Street. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect entered the business and passed a demand note to the teller — and obtained money. He was last seen fleeing northbound on Broadway, eastbound on State Street and then northbound on Milwaukee Street.

Police say the suspect is described as an African American male, 20-30 years old, 5’08” to 5”09 tall, with a mustache and slender build. He is possibly unshaven with a short goatee and small teardrop tattoo under the right eye. He was last seen wearing a three quarter length black leather jacket with fur on the collar, blue shirt, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.