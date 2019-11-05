Revealed: 2019 Christkindlmarket souvenir mug designs for Milwaukee, Chicago

MILWAUKEE — German American Events, LLC unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 5 the 2019 Christkindlmarket souvenir mug designs. There is even a limited edition three-pack keepsake featuring different designs for each of the three market locations: Chicago, Wrigleyville and Milwaukee.

This year’s shape will be the popular boot, a favorite of many Christkindlmarket visitors. With a focus on celebrating German-American friendship, the inside of each market location’s mug features a different color, representing parts of the German flag (Chicago=black, Wrigleyville=red, Milwaukee=yellow). The outsides of the mugs display distinct market scenes from all three locations.

Visitors can purchase the limited-edition three-pack for $20 at the information booths at all market locations. Individual mugs are only available at each of their respective locations as long as supplies last. They are sold at several vendor booths that offer beverages as well as at the information window.

In keeping with tradition, there will also be a special surprise for the kids this year: The Kinder Club family is growing and adding a new member, Penguin Peppermint. This very limited-edition mug is available with the purchase of non-alcoholic beverages or without a drink at the information booth.

The Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will be held at the Entertainment Plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum from Nov. 15 through Dec. 24. Admission to the Christkindlmarket is always free.

Christkindlmarket Milwaukee hours of operation (November 15 – December 24)

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Hours Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

