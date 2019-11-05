× Senate approves bill that would end Miller Park tax

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 5 approved a bill to end the sales tax that funded construction of Miller Park by summer 2020.

The 0.1% sales tax has been in effect in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, and Racine counties since 1996. Under current law, the tax would end when the stadium district has paid off its bonds and satisfied reserve requirements. The district is expected to reach that point by early 2020.

The bill would require the tax end by Aug. 31. Any excess collections would go back to the counties for property tax relief, public safety, parks and recreation, or economic development.

The Senate passed the bill 33-0 Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.