Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

Senate OKs bills setting tougher drunken driving penalties

Posted 5:58 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Wisconsin Senate

MADISON — The state Senate has signed off on two bills that would stiffen drunken driving penalties — and potentially generate millions of dollars in new prison costs.

The first bill would establish a mandatory minimum five-year sentence for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. State prison officials estimate the change would cost them $525,100 in operating costs annually.

The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.

The other bill would increase the minimum time in prison for a 5th or 6th offense from six months to 18 months. Prison officials estimate the change would generate $13.6 million in additional operating costs annually.

The Senate passed the proposal on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the Assembly

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.