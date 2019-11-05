× Sheriff: Woman chased man with knife during confrontation after she nearly hit him with her vehicle

MILWAUKEE — An alleged reckless driver was arrested after sheriff’s officials said she was observed by a deputy chasing a man with a knife after nearly hitting him with her vehicle as he exited a Milwaukee County Transit System bus Tuesday morning, Nov. 5.

The woman, identified by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office as Rebecca Redlin, was arrested Tuesday morning for second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to obey a traffic light.

Sheriff’s officials said around 9:30 a.m., a deputy observed the woman chasing a man with a knife near 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, as the man held a piece of grille from a vehicle “as if to protect himself.”

The deputy positioned his vehicle for cover and exited with his firearm drawn — ordering the woman to drop the knife. She complied, and the victim fell to the ground at the front of the squad, landing on his back.

The victim stated that he was exiting a bus to cross the street at 6th and Becher, when he saw a vehicle coming towards him, nearly hitting him. He exchanged “cuss” words with the driver, who then made a U-turn in his direction and jumped out of her car and began chasing him with a knife, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim did not sustain any stabbing injuries but was transported to a hospital for observation.

An investigation was ongoing.