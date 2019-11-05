× Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Appleton woman missing since Monday

APPLETON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Appleton woman. She is Donna Severson (no picture available).

Officials say Severson possibly left home in Appleton on foot sometime between 2:30 pm on Monday, Nov. 4 and 2 a.m. Tuesday. She had one other significant wandering incident in 2017 where she left Appleton and was located on County Road II in Larsen, Wisconsin.

Severson is described as a female, white, about 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, red/gray medium length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt, a brown jacket and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.