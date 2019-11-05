LIVE: Michael Bell Sr. reveals what he calls “6 new discoveries” in fatal officer-involved shooting of his son in 2004
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday

Winnebago Correctional Center inmate escapes from work release site

Posted 12:46 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Bradley Webie

OSHKOSH —  The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which an inmate from the Winnebago Correctional Center has escaped from custody.

Bradley Webie, 35, was been dropped off at a job site in the area of Power Drive and Wisconsin Street in Berlin at approximately 5:30 a.m. Police were later notified that he has escaped custody.

Bradley Webie is a white male, 5’4” tall, 164 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, and tan boots.

He was incarcerated for drug-related offenses and burglary. The Oshkosh Police Department is working in conjunction with the Berlin Police Department and the Winnebago Correctional Center to locate this individual.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.