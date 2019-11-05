Winnebago Correctional Center inmate escapes from work release site

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which an inmate from the Winnebago Correctional Center has escaped from custody.

Bradley Webie, 35, was been dropped off at a job site in the area of Power Drive and Wisconsin Street in Berlin at approximately 5:30 a.m. Police were later notified that he has escaped custody.

Bradley Webie is a white male, 5’4” tall, 164 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, and tan boots.

He was incarcerated for drug-related offenses and burglary. The Oshkosh Police Department is working in conjunction with the Berlin Police Department and the Winnebago Correctional Center to locate this individual.