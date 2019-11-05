Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

Wisconsin Senate fires agriculture secretary

Posted 3:12 pm, November 5, 2019

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to fire the state agriculture secretary , who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers watched the vote Tuesday from the floor of the Senate, a highly unusual appearance by the governor during legislative debate.

The move to oust Brad Pfaff is the latest skirmish in a series of battles between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Evers, who took office in January.

The Senate voted 19-14 to reject Pfaff’s confirmation. All 19 Republicans voted to fire Pfaff, while all 14 Democrats in voting to keep him on the job.

The Senate hasn’t voted to reject a governor’s Cabinet appointee since at least 1987, the farthest back the Legislative Reference Bureau has records. No one has cited any examples prior to that.

