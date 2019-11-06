× Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash on I-43 NB in Saukville

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning, Nov. 6 in Saukville.

At this time, the exit 96 ramp on northbound I-43 in Saukville is closed due to the crash. The highway is down to one lane in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.