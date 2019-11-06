8 years in prison for 17-year-old who fired shots that injured father during 2018 attempted robbery

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy prosecutors said shot a Milwaukee father during an attempted armed robbery on Dec. 16, 2018 was sentenced to prison Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Mohamad-Faruk Mohamad-Salim on Oct. 11 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Three other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal. Mohamad-Salim on Wednesday was sentenced to serve eight years in prison and five years’ extended supervision.

Two other men were also charged in the case.

Eh Hser, 22, of Milwaukee, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling/boat with person present, use of a dangerous weapon. A jury trial was scheduled for February 2020.

A charge of felony bail jumping was filed against Hser nearly a year after the attempted robbery — in September 2019. He pleaded not guilty in October, and further proceedings were scheduled for Nov. 19.

Alexander Htoo, 20, of Milwaukee, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling/boat with person present, use of a dangerous weapon for the December 2018 attempted robbery. A bench warrant was issued after Htoo failed to appear in court in September. He was returned on the warrant Oct. 7, and the cash bond was amended to $25,000. Further proceedings were scheduled for Nov. 20.

Also in December 2018, Htoo was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Cash bond was set at $25,000 and a $1,500 signature bond was forfeited after that September non-appearance in court. A status conference was scheduled for Nov. 20.

Before the December 2018 attempted robbery, Htoo faced one count of aggravated battery to the elderly, domestic abuse, filed in October 2018. Cash bond was amended to $25,000 and a $2,500 cash bond that was forfeited in September was reinstated after that non-appearance in court. A status conference was scheduled for Nov. 20.

Finally, Htoo was charged with three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in May 2019. Cash bond was set at $25,000 when Htoo was returned on the warrant in October. A status conference was set for Nov. 20.

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke with the 17-year-old son of the victim in this case in December 2018 (who was 16 at the time of the shooting). He said his family was asleep when people started knocking on their door and ringing the doorbell around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2018. He said his mother, who doesn’t speak English, told him to call police. He said he came out of his bedroom into the living room — where his father was raising the window shades to get video of the people at the door. That’s when he reported hearing one gunshot. He said he ran upstairs to get his younger siblings and heard three more gunshots. When he came back downstairs, his father was on the floor — bleeding. He would survive the shooting.

“I was sleeping in my bedroom. My parents called me. They told me that there was some kid at the door knocking,” said the 17-year-old son. “(My father) was lying right there and I had a towel — pressure against it, so the blood doesn’t come faster. It was really hard for me to see him like that. It was a heartbreaking moment for me that I will always remember.”

The next day, police spoke with Htoo, who was arrested on unrelated charges. Htoo said he had information regarding this shooting — identifying two people who were involved, including Mohamad-Salim. Htoo told police he had been approached by a 16-year-old boy and asked whether he wanted to make money. He was told that Mohamad-Salim had already been hired to rob the family near 13th and Windlake. The complaint said Mohamad-Salim sent Htoo a message saying if he was interested, they could get $50,000 using an SKS rifle.

On Dec. 15, 2018, the day before the shooting, Htoo learned they planned to rob two houses. On the day of the shooting, he said he learned the robbery didn’t happen because there were too many people, and someone inside claimed to have their picture, so Mohamad-Salim was told to shoot.

Htoo was interviewed three days after the shooting, and the complaint said he admitted he was on the doorstep during the incident. He said he heard someone taking their picture, and Mohamad-Salim was told to fire. He said he heard Mohamad-Salim fire three shots. The three men present then fled the scene. A fourth individual said he and Mohamad-Salim stayed in a vehicle during the incident — and identified the person who gave the rifle to Mohamad-Salim as Eh Hser.

On Dec. 21, 2018, investigators interviewed Hser. He said he was the person who gave the SKS rifle to Mohamad-Salim, and said he was told Mohamad-Salim and Hser were going to pay him $500 for the rifle. He said he went to get the money on Dec. 15, 2018 or early on Dec 16, 2018 — the day of the shooting. He was told they did not have money, but they would get it. He said they all went to a home near 13th and Windlake and he waited in the car. After about 10 minutes, he said he heard three to four shots. He said he’d seen Mohamad-Salim with the rifle. He said after the incident, they all went to a home and smoked meth together.

43.004460 -87.928382