Drivers, exercise caution! Snow makes for messy morning commute

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- The snowfall created poor driving conditions for motorists Wednesday morning, Nov. 6. This, as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. for all of southeast Wisconsin.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said we should expect a snowy Wednesday, with snow continuing into the afternoon and likely not tapering off until mid-evening — leading to a slow morning and evening commute. Two to four inches of snow was forecast for Wednesday — especially along the I-94 corridor — with lesser amounts toward the Illinois border, where a mix was expected from time-to-time.

DPW officials Tuesday said anti-icing of bridges was conducted Tuesday morning using six tanker trucks. White lines were placed on bridge decks to protect surfaces with the potential to freeze first when other pavement surfaces are warmer.

Below is a list of crashes that are currently snarling traffic:

Overturned tanker shuts down I-94 between Hwy 20 and Hwy 142

10-car crash on I-45 NB at Capitol

Rollover crash on I-41 SB at Military Road

Some tips on Winter Driving. Remember, Don't Crowd the Plow! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/J10FK0z1Jr — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) November 6, 2019

No impact on parking or garbage collection was anticipated, but this snowstorm was expected to impact leaf collection through Thursday, Nov. 7.

