Feel-good drinks that are also good for you: Warm recipes to keep you fired up

MILWAUKEE -- Cold? Drink something hot! Registered dietitian Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee with some drinks you'll want to warm up to.

Cool fall weather makes us want a mug of something warm, especially if we`re out celebrating a big game or even at home around the holidays. Put a fun and healthier spin on your warm beverages by adding superfoods to your drinks like an apple chai latte, coconut white cocoa with matcha marshmallows and a pumpkin latte!

Pumpkin Latte

• America`s most popular fall beverage is the pumpkin latte, in fact 200 million pumpkin beverages have been purchased over the last decade. But many don't know that not all pumpkin lattes contain real pumpkin.

• Pumpkin is a nutritional powerhouse, just a half a cup of pumpkin contains 4 g fiber, 200% of your daily vitamin A intake, Vitamin C and more potassium than a banana! It also has iron, Vitamin E to help boost immune health, especially during the cold and flu season.

• In addition to real pumpkin, we use pumpkin pie spice, a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. This blend not only smells delicious but contains antioxidants, fiber, B vitamins, iron, potassium and zinc and tastes amazing too!

Recipe:

2 ½ cups of Silk Unsweetened Almond Milk

¾ cup Brewed Fresh Thyme Coffee

1/3 cup of Canned Pumpkin

1 tsp. Pumpkin Pie spice

¾ cup Silk Vanilla Creamer

Directions

1. Heat over medium heat until small bubbles start to appear around the edges

2. Remove from heat and pour into a 32-oz. Insulated travel tumbler or serve immediately

3. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and whipped topping if desired

Coconut White Hot Cocoa

Hot Chocolate is the second most popular warm drink, but you can make it nutrient-dense by adding Matcha Marshmallows!

The hot cocoa is made from vanilla coconut milk, cane sugar, white chocolate melting wafers, chocolate syrup, and mint leaves

But the Matcha Marshmallows is where the magic happens. Matcha Powder is made from finely ground green tea leaves, and because the powder is made with whole leaves, matcha powder contains more antioxidants and caffeine than green tea.

These antioxidants are called polyphenols and may help with inflammation in the body that flare-up in cold temperatures for many people.

Recipe:

2 cup vanilla coconut milk

1 cup Fresh Thyme coconut cream

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic cane sugar

3 oz. white chocolate melting wafers

12 Matcha Mint Marshmallows

Chocolate syrup, optional

Fresh mint leaves, optional

Directions

In a medium saucepan, whisk together milk, cream, and sugar. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Add white chocolate wafers and remove from heat. Whisk occasionally until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

Pour into 8 oz. mugs. Top with Matcha Mint Marshmallows, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and fresh mint leaves, if desired.

Matcha Mint Marshmallow Recipe:

Fresh Thyme organic powdered cane sugar, for dusting

1 cup cold water, divided

3 (.25 oz.) envelopes unflavored gelatin

1 1/2 cups Fresh Thyme organic cane sugar

3/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup matcha powder plus 1 Tbsp. for dusting

1 tsp. peppermint extract

Non-stick cooking spray

Directions

Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with parchment paper extending the parchment over the edges of pan. Using a small sieve, generously dust parchment paper with powdered cane sugar; set pan aside.

In a medium metal or heatproof mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup cold water and gelatin with an electric stand mixer on low until combined. Set aside. Mixture will thicken while standing.

In a medium saucepan, combine remaining 1/2 cup cold water, organic cane sugar, and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. Boil mixture over high heat, stirring occasionally, until thermometer registers 240°F. Remove saucepan from heat; remove thermometer.

Turn electric mixer on low and slowly pour syrup into gelatin mixture. Beat on low until combined. Beat on high for 10 minutes or until mixture becomes very thick, white, and fluffy. Add 1/4 cup matcha powder and peppermint extract. Beat on medium-low until well combined.

Spray a small offset spatula with cooking spray. Pour marshmallow mixture into prepared pan and use spatula to quickly spread marshmallow mixture evenly in pan. Using a small sieve, generously dust surface with additional powdered sugar and remaining 1 Tbsp. matcha powder. Let stand, uncovered, in a cool, dry place for 4 to 6 hours or until dry.

When dry, run a knife along the edges of the pan. Use the edges of the parchment to lift uncut marshmallows out of pan. Place on a cutting board; cut into squares. Store in an airtight container layered between waxed paper or parchment paper for up to 1 week.

Apple Chai Latte

Typically, lattes are an Italian drink made with espresso and steamed milk, but the twist on this one is the addition of apples and fall spices!

Apples are nutritional powerhouses filled with fiber, vitamin C and potassium. Just one apple provides 5g fiber which is 18% of your daily intake but just remember that the fiber is mostly in the skin so keep that peel on.

We also use ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg that not only tastes and smells delicious but contains antioxidants, fiber, B vitamins, iron, potassium, and zinc.

Lastly, we`re using a 50:50 dairy blend, with vanilla flavoring, half almond half, half dairy and both lactose-free.

Apple Chai Latte Recipe:

1 cup water

2 Fresh Thyme chai black tea bags

1/4 cup dried apple rings, coarsely chopped

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

3/4 cup 2% Milk

1/2 cup Live Real Farms 50:50 Dairy Blend Vanilla

Sprinkle of brown sugar

Directions