SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Nov. 6 responded to the scene of an apartment fire in South Milwaukee. It happened near Drexel Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue around 5:11 a.m.

Officials say the fire started inside an exterior wall — and moved up inside the rear wall space into the attic.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

PHOTO GALLERY