× Franklin police report suspicious incident involving likely fake Empire flooring worker

FRANKLIN — Franklin police asked residents to report suspicious activity after an incident on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5.

Police said around 9:45 a.m., a resident said a white Mercedes van pulled into their driveway, and the driver claimed to be from Empire flooring — indicating he was there to complete a work order. The homeowner did not schedule any work through Empire flooring, and when the homeowner asked to see the work order, the man could not find it.

The driver was described as white, in his mid-30s, standing approximately 6′ tall, with a medium build, and long blonde hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans and had a European accent. He was wearing a blue lanyard with “Empire” on it, which appeared to be a makeshift ID card.

Police said a second individual, possibly a Hispanic male, was seen in the passenger seat of the van.

A call to Empire flooring revealed no work orders at this home.

Police said it didn’t appear that the men went to any other residences in the area.

Anyone with information or anyone who spots suspicious activity should call Franklin police at 414-425-2522.