Monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
I-94 shut down in both directions between WIS 20 & WIS 142 due to crash involving 2 semis, pickup truck
Winter weather advisory issued for most of SE Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

Howard scores 38 to lift Marquette past Loyola (Md.) 88-53

Posted 8:36 am, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, November 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard had 38 points as Marquette routed Loyola (Md.) 88-53 on Tuesday night.

Howard hit 7 of 10 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Koby McEwen had 11 points for Marquette (1-0). Sacar Anim added 11 points.

Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for the Greyhounds (0-1). Isaiah Hart added 13 points.

Marquette faces Purdue at home next Wednesday. Loyola (Md.) plays Chicago State on the road on Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.