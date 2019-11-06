Police: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery of taco truck near 11th and Becher

Monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects accused of robbing a taco truck near 11th Street and Becher Street on Oct. 22. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, suspect #1 approached the taco truck and ordered food. At that time, suspect #2 and suspect #3 entered the truck armed with a pistol. The suspects took money from the till and fled the scene.

  • Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5’9″ tall,  with a medium build with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants, black shoes, a pink bandanna on the lower portion of his face and black and neon green work gloves.
  • Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5’9″ tall, with a slim build with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray undershirt, black pants, and black shoes.
  • Suspect #3 is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old and 5’9″ tall. He was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, blue baseball hat, and gray nylon warm-up pants.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

