Police: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery of taco truck near 11th and Becher

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects accused of robbing a taco truck near 11th Street and Becher Street on Oct. 22. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, suspect #1 approached the taco truck and ordered food. At that time, suspect #2 and suspect #3 entered the truck armed with a pistol. The suspects took money from the till and fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5’9″ tall, with a medium build with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants, black shoes, a pink bandanna on the lower portion of his face and black and neon green work gloves.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5’9″ tall, with a slim build with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray undershirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old and 5’9″ tall. He was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, blue baseball hat, and gray nylon warm-up pants.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.