The governor’s emails: What’s the big secret?

Posted 10:00 pm, November 6, 2019, by
MADISON -- Governor Tony Evers says he wants to be transparent. So why is his office blocking requests to see his emails? What's he up to? The governor's emails, a FOX6 investigation, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.

