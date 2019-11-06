I-94 SB shut down between WIS 20 &WIS 142 due to crash involving 2 semis, pickup truck

Tribute to late singer David Cassidy planned in Florida

Posted 12:27 pm, November 6, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: David Cassidy performs during the Paradise Artists Party at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium on October 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two years after the death of former teen idol David Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him.

Thomas L. White, who co-own the home known as Casa de Mayan, says the tribute is meant to recognize Cassidy’s achievements as a singer, actor and horse racing enthusiast.

White tells the South Florida SunSentinel he knows Cassidy still has millions of fans because he hears from them all the time.

David Cassidy, American pop singer and star of the television programme ‘The Partridge Family’, walking down a road in Paris with an umbrella, 30th April 1974. (Photo by Ellidge/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The plaque will be unveiled Nov. 21, the anniversary of Cassidy’s death from liver and kidney failure. It will be placed on the exterior wall and open to public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Cassidy rose to fame as the star of “The Partridge Family” in the 1970s.

