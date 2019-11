× We Energies: Power out for over 4K customers in southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — There are over 4,000 We Energies customers without power in southeast Wisconsin this hour.

We Energies tells FOX6 News their crews are responding to the area of 27th and Oklahoma to investigate.

Crews are out trying to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.