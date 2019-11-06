‘We smoked earlier:’ Body camera video shows traffic stop involving Packers’ Za’Darius Smith, 2 other players

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, Nov. 6 released body camera video of a traffic stop involving Green Bay Packers OL Za’Darius Smith.

A citation for possession/use of synthetic marijuana was filed Oct. 30 in Racine County, while a traffic forfeiture for speeding on freeway (20 to 24 miles per hour) was filed Oct. 21 in Racine County.

Smith was stopped on the off-ramp to State Highway 20 northbound in Sturtevant on Oct. 29.

The incident report said deputies on patrol on the Highway 11 northbound on-ramp to I-94 conducting speed enforcement observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding, clocking the vehicle at 81 miles per hour in the 60 miles per hour construction zone.

“The reason why I stopped you — you were going 81 miles per hour,” the deputy told Smith. “Do you realize you were going that fast?”

“I’m sorry,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to get back to Green Bay, sir.”

It seemed like your average traffic stop until deputies reported smelling marijuana.

“How much weed do you got in here?” a deputy asked.

“No, we had smoked earlier,” said Smith.

Deputies asked the driver and two passengers to step out of the vehicle — soon realizing who was behind the wheel.

“We play for the Packers,” said Smith. “We were just coming back from Chicago. We smoked earlier.”

“You play for the Packers?” a deputy asked.

Smith told deputies they smoked about an hour-and-a-half prior. His passengers were Packers rookies Kingsley Keke and Rashan Gary. All three men were handcuffed and placed in squads while deputies searched the SUV.

“I don’t know whose bag this is, if there’s an ID in it,” a deputy said.

The report said investigators recovered three marijuana blunts and one THC vape cartridge in a Backwoods Cigars bag.

“So here’s the deal,” a deputy said. “We just need to figure out who it was, because you’re just going to get an ordinance ticket and then you guys will be on your way.”

“OK, I’ll put it on me,” said Smith. “I didn’t know that was in there.”

Soon, Smith was back in his vehicle.

“All right, man, so there’s just the two tickets, OK?” said a deputy.

During a postgame interview after the Packers loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 3, Smith addressed the traffic stop, apologizing to his fans and team.

“That’s not me, not that guy,” said Smith. “I just want to apologize to everybody.”

The two tickets game to just under $540, but according to court records, Smith’s attorney entered his clint into not guilty pleas, with an adjourned initial appearance scheduled for Dec. 12.

FOX6 News reached out to Smith for comment but did not hear back.

