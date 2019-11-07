Art lovers, take note! Forest County Potawatomi seeks to give 5 sculptures new homes

MILWAUKEE — The Forest County Potawatomi Community wants to give five sculptures a new home.

A news release says the sculptures, which are quite large, are on the site of the former Cargill Research and Development Building located at 1513 W. Canal Street. Potawatomi now owns the land and plans to raze the building which sits on the site.

As part of that plan, the sculptures need to be re-located. The pieces are “Menomonee” by Hilary Goldblatt, “Space Game” by Joseph Mendla, “Oops, Missed” by Bernard Peck, “Angel in a Cage” by Richard Pflieger and an untitled stone sculpture by Clair Liberman.

How much will this cost? New owners will not have to pay a penny for the sculptures. However, they will have to arrange for transportation of the sculptures to a new location.

If you are interested in acquiring one of these sculptures, you are encouraged to call Charles Opferman at 414-837-3386.