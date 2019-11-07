Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce he’s retiring

Posted 9:20 am, November 7, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 13: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a press conference called by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Lynch was in Chicago to announce the release of a report which cited widespread abuses by officers in the Chicago police department following a 13-month investigation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — After more than 30 years with the Chicago Police, Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce that he is retiring, according to a department spokesman.

“Supt. Eddie Johnson will announce plans to retire as leader of the nation’s second-largest police department,” CPD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Thursday morning. A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. (11:45 a.m. ET).

According to CNN affiliate WLS, Johnson suggested he was considering retirement at a budget hearing earlier this week. He’s been with the department for 31 years and has been its top official for almost four years.

Johnson was scrutinized last month after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car. The police superintendent said he thought he felt ill because of a change in his blood pressure medication. He told Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that he “had a couple of drinks with dinner.”

An internal investigation was opened at Johnson’s request.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.