× Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce he’s retiring

CHICAGO — After more than 30 years with the Chicago Police, Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce that he is retiring, according to a department spokesman.

“Supt. Eddie Johnson will announce plans to retire as leader of the nation’s second-largest police department,” CPD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Thursday morning. A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. (11:45 a.m. ET).

According to CNN affiliate WLS, Johnson suggested he was considering retirement at a budget hearing earlier this week. He’s been with the department for 31 years and has been its top official for almost four years.

Johnson was scrutinized last month after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car. The police superintendent said he thought he felt ill because of a change in his blood pressure medication. He told Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that he “had a couple of drinks with dinner.”

An internal investigation was opened at Johnson’s request.